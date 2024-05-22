Man arrested after armed police called to incident

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the possession of an offensive weapon, police have said.

It came after armed police attended an incident in Glendevon Road in Glenrothes, Fife, on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident “will have been concerning for members of the public”, but there was no threat to the wider community.

“Due to the nature of the incident, armed officers were in attendance. There was no threat to the wider public.”