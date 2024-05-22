Woman, 78, who died in Edinburgh disturbance named and pictured

A 78-year-old woman who died following a disturbance at a house in the Scottish capital has been named as Margaret Parker.

Police were called to a “disturbance” at a house at Fernieside Crescent in the south east of Edinburgh at about 8.25am on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended, however Ms Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death and inquiries are ongoing.

The scene in Fernieside Crescent, Edinburgh, following the death of a 78-year-old Margaret Parker (Jane Barlow/PA)

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The 36-year-old man has also been charged in relation to the attempted murder of a 55-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman during this incident.

Neither required medical treatment.

Detective Inspector Dougal Begg said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Margaret Parker and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“A continued police presence can be seen in the area as officers continue their enquiries into this isolated incident.”

It is understood the incident involved a weapon, but no-one was shot with a gun.

In a statement, the force previously said: “This was an isolated incident and officers remain in the area to provide public reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”

Forensic officers were at the scene on Tuesday afternoon and the area remained cordoned off.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.