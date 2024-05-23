Man who died in crash with paver machine named by police

A man who died after the van he was driving collided with a stationary vehicle in Dumfries and Galloway has been named by police.

The 49-year-old was driving a white Peugeot Partner van on the A75 near Glenluce when it hit a Volvo paver machine at around 6.45am on Tuesday.

He was taken to Galloway Community Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police have now named the driver as Kevin Bodle. Police said his family have requested their privacy be respected at this time.

Inquiries into the full circumstances of the collision remain ongoing.

Sergeant Lloyd Caven said: “Our thoughts remain with Kevin’s family and friends at this terrible time, as they try to come to terms with their loss.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with information on the crash, any witnesses, or motorists who may have been in the area and have dashcam footage, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0538 of 21 May.