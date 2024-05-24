Man arrested after police recover five-figure sum of heroin and cocaine

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police found a five-figure sum of heroin and cocaine.

Acting on intelligence, officers stopped the man on Arduthie Road, Stonehaven, at around 11pm on Wednesday.

A quantity of both class A drugs, which amounted to a street value of around £14,400, were then seized by police and the man was subsequently arrested and charged.

He was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Detective Constable Rob Graham said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to bringing those responsible for the supply and sale of illegal substances to justice.

“The public has an important role to play and we ask anyone with information or concerns about drugs to contact us via 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.