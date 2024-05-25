Appeal for information after death of two men in the Highlands

Police are appealing for information following the deaths of two men after a vehicle left the road and entered the River Garry in the Highlands.

The pair, aged 27 and 31, were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident involving a red Ford Focus on the A87 in Invergarry on Friday morning.

The incident is believed to have happened around 11pm on Thursday May 23. Their next of kin are aware and are being supported by police.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing while we try to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have seen the red Ford Focus, or the two men, prior to the crash. Our inquiries so far have established they were in the Fort Augustus area.

“We would also ask members of the public to check their dashcam or private CCTV footage and please get in touch if it holds anything relevant.

“If you have any information that may assist, please contact us through 101, quoting incident 0620 of 24 May.”