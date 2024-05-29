Man charged over ‘unexpected’ death at hospital By Press Association May 29 2024, 4:11pm May 29 2024, 4:11pm Share Man charged over ‘unexpected’ death at hospital Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4995482/man-charged-over-unexpected-death-at-hospital/ Copy Link The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (PA) A man is to appear in court over an “unexpected” death at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Police were alerted on August 13, 2022 after the death of a 35-year-old man at the flagship hospital. A 31-year-old man has now been arrested and charged following the death, and police said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. He is expected to face Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has been asked for comment.