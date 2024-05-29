Man charged over ‘unexpected’ death at hospital

A man is to appear in court over an “unexpected” death at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police were alerted on August 13, 2022 after the death of a 35-year-old man at the flagship hospital.

A 31-year-old man has now been arrested and charged following the death, and police said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

He is expected to face Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has been asked for comment.