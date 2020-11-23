The main winners from the American Music Awards

Some of the world’s biggest stars were among the winners at the American Music Awards.
Taylor Swift, The Weekend and Justin Bieber all heard their names called during the ceremony in Los Angeles.
Here are the main winners from the show:
Artist of the year – Taylor Swift
Favourite pop/rock female – Taylor Swift
Favourite music video – Taylor Swift (Cardigan)
Favourite soul/R&B album – The Weeknd (After Hours)
Favourite soul/R&B song – The Weeknd (Heartless)
Favourite Soul/R&B male – The Weeknd
Favourite pop/rock song – Dua Lipa (Don’t Start Now)
Favourite country song – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber (10,000 Hours)
Collaboration of the year – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber (10,000 Hours)
Favourite male artist pop/rock – Justin Bieber
Favourite female artist rap/hip-hop – Nicki Minaj
New artist of the year – Doja Cat
Favourite soul/R&B female – Doja Cat
Favourite male artist rap/hip-hop – Juice Wrld
Favourite artist electronic dance music – Lady Gaga
Favourite Latin female artist -Becky G
Favourite rap/hip-hop song – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (WAP)
Favourite pop/rock duo/group – BTS
Favourite social artist – BTS
Favourite Latin album – Bad Bunny (YHLQMDLG)
Favourite Latin male artist – Bad Bunny
