Katy Perry joins line-up to celebrate Joe Biden’s inauguration

Katy Perry has joined the list of stars performing during celebrations marking Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee said the chart-topping pop star will appear during the primetime broadcast of Celebrating America, which will be hosted by Tom Hanks.

The show will air after Mr Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States in Washington DC on Wednesday, alongside his vice-president Kamala Harris.

Perry joins artists including John Legend, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and Justin Timberlake in appearing during the Celebrating America special.

The programme will “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild”, according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem as Mr Biden and Ms Harris are sworn in to office, with Jennifer Lopez also giving a musical performance.

Gaga shared a picture from the US Capitol on the eve of the inauguration, calling for a “day of peace” at the site where Donald Trump supporters ran riot earlier this month.

The singer said: “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance, not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country.

“A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

The heavy Hollywood presence for Mr Biden’s inauguration stands in stark contrast to the entertainment industry’s stance towards his predecessor.

What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. 🇺🇸 Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans. ❤️🤍💙 #inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/xgk64I1bRr — jlo (@JLo) January 19, 2021

Many celebrities campaigned against Donald Trump and criticised him heavily during his time in the White House.

Lopez also tweeted ahead of her performance.

Posting a video of herself standing next to military service personnel, she wrote: “What an honour to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honour you today and everyday.

“I sing for you and all Americans.”

John! I’m going to cry pic.twitter.com/3Lycc3FoJR — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Chrissy Teigen, whose husband Legend is performing during the Celebrating America special, posted footage on the way to the soundcheck.

She wrote of Trump: “Maybe it wasn’t such a good idea to have the guy with barely enough well done steak with ketchup fuelled brainpower to power a lightbulb who doesn’t even know how to close an umbrella run the country.

“History will not be kind to you, you absolute psychopath. But I never was anyhow.”