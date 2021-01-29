Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union to star in Cheaper By The Dozen remake

Zach Braff is set to star alongside Gabrielle Union in a Cheaper By The Dozen remake for Disney+.
The 2003 original featured Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as the parents of 12 children. They returned two years later for a sequel.
Disney’s remake will see Scrubs star Braff, 45, and Bring It On actress Union, 48, as the parents in a multiracial family.
Braff, who is in a relationship with British actress Florence Pugh, said: “I dreamt I married Gabrielle Union and had 12 kids. It came true!!!”
He added: “I’m sooooo excited.”
The film will be written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.
The first Cheaper By The Dozen was a remake of a 1950 film of the same name, which was based on an autobiographical book about growing up in a large family.
Last year, stars of the 2003 comedy – including Hilary Duff – teamed up to re-enact some of the film’s most memorable moments to raise money for charity amid the pandemic.
