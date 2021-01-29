Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union to star in Cheaper By The Dozen remake

Zach Braff is set to star alongside Gabrielle Union in a Cheaper By The Dozen remake for Disney+.

The 2003 original featured Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as the parents of 12 children. They returned two years later for a sequel.

I dreamt I married Gabrielle Union and had 12 kids. It came true!!! Written by Kenya Barris. I’m sooooo excited. https://t.co/DibQYSTA8e — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 28, 2021

Disney’s remake will see Scrubs star Braff, 45, and Bring It On actress Union, 48, as the parents in a multiracial family.

Braff, who is in a relationship with British actress Florence Pugh, said: “I dreamt I married Gabrielle Union and had 12 kids. It came true!!!”

He added: “I’m sooooo excited.”

The film will be written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

The first Cheaper By The Dozen was a remake of a 1950 film of the same name, which was based on an autobiographical book about growing up in a large family.

Last year, stars of the 2003 comedy – including Hilary Duff – teamed up to re-enact some of the film’s most memorable moments to raise money for charity amid the pandemic.