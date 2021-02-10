Britney Spears appears to address documentary about her life

Britney Spears said she is “taking the time to learn and be a normal person” after a new documentary reopened a debate over her life and career.

Spears’ public unravelling in 2007 is back in the headlines following the release of Framing Britney Spears.

It explores the 39-year-old’s public breakdown, treatment in the media and the contentious legal arrangement which controls her finances and personal affairs.

The chart-topping pop star’s career is effectively on hold while she tries to oust her father, Jamie, from his role as conservator.

Spears appeared to indirectly address the documentary about her life with a post on Instagram, sharing a video of her performing the song Toxic three years ago.

She said: “I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.”

Earlier, Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari publicly criticised her father.

He wrote on Instagram: “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way.

“In my opinion Jamie is a total dick.”

Asghari, an actor originally from Iran, added: “I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

Amid a backlash against the media’s treatment of Spears, Scottish-American comedian Craig Ferguson was praised after a 2007 monologue from his Late Late Show went viral.

Days after Spears shaved her head while being hounded by photographers, Ferguson refused to ridicule her.

Britney Spears’ life is back in the headlines following the release of a New York Times documentary (PA)

In a clip shared widely online, he said: “For me, comedy should have a certain amount of joy in it. It should be about us attacking the powerful people. Attacking the politicians and the Trumps and the blowhards. Go after them. We shouldn’t be attacking the vulnerable people.

“This is totally a mea culpa. This is just for me. I think my aim’s been off a bit, recently. I want to change it a bit. So tonight – no Britney Spears jokes.

“This woman has two kids, she’s 25 years old, she’s a baby herself. She’s a baby.”

Fans of Spears have long contended the conservatorship is unfair and called for Jamie, 68, to be removed from his role. The #FreeBritney protesters regularly appear outside court in Los Angeles whenever the case is heard.

At a hearing in November, the singer’s lawyer said she is “afraid” of her father and will not perform while he maintains charge of her affairs.

Spears, who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, has not performed live since October 2018. She cancelled a much-anticipated Las Vegas residency in early 2019.

Spears has two sons sons, Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.