Emerald Fennell and Sacha Baron Cohen among Writers Guild Awards nominees

British stars Emerald Fennell and Sacha Baron Cohen have been nominated for Writers Guild Awards.

Fennell, who as well as her work behind the camera is known for playing Camilla in The Crown, has been recognised for writing her directorial debut, Promising Young Woman.

She is up for original screenplay at the Writers Guild Awards, alongside the writers of Judas And The Black Messiah, Palm Springs, Sound Of Metal and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Baron Cohen was nominated for adapted screenplay for his much-talked about comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

He is up against the writers of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, One Night In Miami, The White Tiger and News Of The World.

The latter, a Western starring Tom Hanks, was co-written by British filmmaker Paul Greengrass.

In the documentary screenplay category, the nominees are All In: The Fight For Democracy, The Dissident, Herb Alpert Is…, Red Penguins and Totally Under Control.

The Writers Guild Awards honour outstanding writing in film and TV, as well as other media including radio.

Carey Mulligan stars in Promising Young Woman, which is widely tipped as an awards season frontrunner (Ian West/PA)

TV nominees were previously announced and include The Crown, The Mandalorian and Ozark.

This is Fennell’s latest nomination during a promising awards season with the Oscars on the horizon.

For revenge thriller Promising Young Woman, the 35-year-old is up for best director at the Golden Globes and the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15 ahead of the ceremony on April 25.

Parasite, last year’s winner of the original screenplay prize at the Writers Guild Awards, went on to win best picture at the Oscars.

Writers Guild Awards winners will be revealed during a virtual ceremony on March 21.