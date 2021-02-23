Celebrities send messages of support to Tiger Woods after road accident

Celebrities including Jada Pinkett Smith and Cher have shared messages of support after Tiger Woods was injured in a road accident in Los Angeles.

The golf star, 45, suffered multiple leg injuries after the car rolled over and crashed on Tuesday morning.

He had to be cut from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, but no other cars were involved in the incident.

Actress and talk show host Pinkett Smith, 49, who had been playing golf with Woods the day before as part of a promotional project, shared a message on Twitter.

She said: “Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday.

“Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!”

Woods was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract.

US singer and actress Cher, 74, shared two prayer hand emojis and wrote: “Saying prayers For Tiger Woods.”

Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, 45, who is engaged to actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, wrote: “Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family.”

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker, 60, added: “Thoughts are with @TigerWoods. Hope it’s not as serious as appears.”

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy.

The 15-time major winner recently underwent his fifth back operation to remove a pressurised disc fragment.