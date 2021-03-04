Kim Kardashian West introduces newest member of the family

Kim Kardashian West has introduced the newest member of her family – daughter North’s bearded dragon Speed.

The reality TV star, who last month filed for divorce from Kanye West, shared pictures of the reptile, who was wearing a custom-made, pink fluffy hoodie from her Skims clothing line.

Speed also has a red jewel on her forehead, similar to that of rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

Kardashian West posted a snap of seven-year-old North holding her pet up to the camera.

She captioned the post: “Meet the newest member of our family…Speed. I really wasn’t planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me! Speed was really my BFF Allison’s and we babysat for a week and she never left and it’s been months!

“Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what’s up!). North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it’s kinda cute!”

As well as the pink hoodie, Kardashian West also revealed brown and white versions made specially for the reptile.

An adult-sized robe from the Skims collection sells for £117. Responding to a fan request for a pets line of clothing, the Skims Twitter account said: “We’ve passed your suggestion to the proper team!”

Kardashian West, 40, filed for divorce last month, citing irreconcilable differences.

She and West, 43, are expected to share custody of their four children. As well as North, they are parents to daughter Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.