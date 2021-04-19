WandaVision, Emily In Paris and The Boys lead MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations

WandaVision, Emily In Paris and The Boys lead the way in nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Disney+ series WandaVision scored five nods, including for best show, best hero for Teyonah Parris and best villain for Kathryn Hahn.

Netflix’s Emily In Paris and Amazon’s The Boys are both nominated in four categories, including best show.

Lily Collins stars in Emily In Paris Isabel Infantes/(PA)

Bridgerton, Netflix’s wildly popular period drama, is up for three awards: best show, best kiss and breakthrough performance for Rege-Jean Page.

The other best show nominee is Cobra Kai.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards, which feature gender neutral categories, will return in May after the full ceremony did not take place last year due to the pandemic.

Instead, a TV special aired in December highlighting some of the greatest moments on the big and small screens from history.

Following a slimmer-than-expected release schedule for film over the last 12 months because of the health crisis, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is the most nominated film at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel earned three nominations (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Its three nods are best movie, breakthrough performance for Maria Bakalova and best duo for Bakalova and co-star Sacha Baron Cohen.

The other best movie nominees are Judas And The Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, Soul and To All The Boys: Always And Forever.

Also in the film categories, Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous best performance nomination for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

He is up against The Trial Of The Chicago 7’s Baron Cohen, Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Judas And The Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya and Malcolm & Marie’s Zendaya.

On the small screen, the best performance nominees are Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit, Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision, Elliot Page for The Umbrella Academy, Emma Corrin for The Crown and Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You.

Michaela Coel is nominated for her work on I May Destroy You (Yui Mok/PA)

MTV also announced its Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which it says will recognise the best moments from reality shows and celebrate the genre.

In the best international reality series category, British shows Geordie Shore, Love Island and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are nominated.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday May 16. The Unscripted ceremony will be on May 17.

Fans can vote for their favourite films and TV shows across the 25 categories at vote.mtv.com.