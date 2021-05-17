Stars hit the red carpet for 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The glitz and glamour of the red carpet made a return at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
After the ceremony was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, stars arrived at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles for a celebration of pop culture.
Elizabeth Olsen, a winner on the night for her portrayal of the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision, arrived on the carpet in a long-sleeved, thigh-length black dress with sparkly details.
She completed the look with a pair of black heels.
Olsen’s WandaVision co-star Kathryn Hahn, with whom she won the award for best fight, also posed on the carpet.
Hahn wore a dark-coloured sleeveless top teamed with matching flares.
Mandy Moore turned heads in a low cut, bright yellow dress.
The This Is Us star also wore black heels.
To All The Boys star Lana Condor arrived on the carpet in a long-sleeved, floor-length black and silver gown.
She is a previous winner of best kiss.
Jurnee Smollett is nominated for most frightened performance for her role in Lovecraft Country.
She arrived at the ceremony in a turquoise one-piece outfit slashed at the sides.
Madelyn Cline is the star of teen drama series Outer Banks.
The actress, who was joined by her castmates on the carpet, wore a red, sleeveless minidress.
Leslie Jones was on hosting duties.
The comedian and actress stood out in a red dress split up the thigh and featuring a ruffled detail on the front.
Reality TV star Rachel Lindsay is best known for appearing on The Bachelorette.
She walked the carpet in a white jacket with matching trousers.
