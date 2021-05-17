The main winners from the MTV Movie & TV Awards

WandaVision and To All The Boys: Always And Forever were among the winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The annual ceremony returned to honour some of the biggest shows of the last 12 months after taking a break due to the pandemic.

The fan-voted show took place in Los Angeles.

IT WAS AGATHA ALL ALOOOONG 🗣️🗣️🗣️ Kathryn Hahn takes home Best Villain for her role as Agatha Harkness in @wandavision at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/4xGPeHYwIV — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

Here are the winners from the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

Best movie – To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Best show – WandaVision

Best hero – Anthony Mackie (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier)

Best performance in a show – Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Best breakthrough performance – Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Best kiss – Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks)

Best comedic performance – Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)

"His impact is everlasting and we are eternally grateful for the ways his presence and his art has changed the world."@ChadwickBoseman wins Best Performance in a Movie at the #MTVAwards. pic.twitter.com/U8rGBOuADe — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

Best fight – Wanda vs Agatha (WandaVision)

Best duo – Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier)

Best villain – Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Most frightened performance – Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting Of Bly Manor)

Best musical moment – Edge Of Great (Julie And The Phantoms)

Best performance in a movie – Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)