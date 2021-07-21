Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Hilaria Baldwin dismisses parenthood claims about her daughter

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 8.38pm
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin (PA)
Hilaria Baldwin has dismissed claims she is not the biological mother of her newborn child.

The yoga instructor and influencer welcomed the birth of daughter Maria Lucia earlier this year with her Hollywood actor husband Alec Baldwin.

According to reports, she was targeted online by trolls who said questioned whether she is the biological mother of the child.

Alongside a picture of her newborn daughter Lucia, Baldwin wrote on Instagram Stories: “I know… I know, sleuths….my skin is darker and my kids’ is lighter.

“Yes, they are mine.

“Trying to keep up with all these ideas…I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands.”

The couple are also parents to sons Romeo, Leonardo, and Rafael, as well as daughter Carmen.

In 2019, the couple suffered a miscarriage four months into the pregnancy. They had already lost another child earlier that year.

Alec is also father to daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

