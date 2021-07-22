In The Heights star Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in standalone movie

In The Heights star Leslie Grace has said she is “ready to give her all I’ve got” as she prepares to take on the role of Batgirl in a standalone movie.

The actress, 26, who had a breakout role as Nina Rosario in the big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, will play Barbara Gordon in the DC movie.

She wrote on Twitter: “I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl !

“I cannot believeeee what I’m writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I’m ready to give her all I’ve got!”

The film will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmaking pair behind Bad Boys For Life, and will be written by Christina Hodson, who penned the Harley Quinn movie starring Margot Robbie.

Multiple characters have taken on the mantle of Batgirl but Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon, is the most famous incarnation.

Alicia Silverstone played the role in the 1997 movie Batman & Robin, opposite George Clooney and Chris O’Donnell.

Grace is also known as a singer and has been nominated for three Latin Grammys.