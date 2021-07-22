Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
In The Heights star Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in standalone movie

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 8.16am
Leslie Grace (Warner Bros)
In The Heights star Leslie Grace has said she is “ready to give her all I’ve got” as she prepares to take on the role of Batgirl in a standalone movie.

The actress, 26, who had a breakout role as Nina Rosario in the big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, will play Barbara Gordon in the DC movie.

She wrote on Twitter: “I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl !

“I cannot believeeee what I’m writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I’m ready to give her all I’ve got!”

The film will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmaking pair behind Bad Boys For Life, and will be written by Christina Hodson, who penned the Harley Quinn movie starring Margot Robbie.

Multiple characters have taken on the mantle of Batgirl but Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon, is the most famous incarnation.

Alicia Silverstone played the role in the 1997 movie Batman & Robin, opposite George Clooney and Chris O’Donnell.

Grace is also known as a singer and has been nominated for three Latin Grammys.

