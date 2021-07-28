Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New trailer offers glimpse of Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams’ father

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 7.45pm
Will Smith (Isabel Infantes/PA)
A new film trailer has offered a glimpse of Will Smith portraying the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

He plays Richard Williams in the upcoming film King Richard, which will be released in November.

The film shows an “undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever”, a statement from Warner Bros said.

The film tells the story of Smith’s character raising his talented daughters in Los Angeles.

In the trailer, he said: “This next step you have got to take.

“You are not going to be just representing us, you are going to be representing every little black girl on earth.”

King Richard also stars Aunjanue Ellis as the sisters’ mother, while Saniyya Sidney plays Venus and Demi Singleton will portray Serena.

It also stars Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan McDermott and Susie Abromeit.

King Richard will be in cinemas on November 19.

