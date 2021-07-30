Lady Gaga debuts as glamorous socialite in House of Gucci trailer

Lady Gaga has debuted as a glamorous socialite in the trailer for Sir Ridley Scott’s film about a murder that rocked the Gucci fashion dynasty.

The pop superstar and Oscar-nominated actress plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci – grandson of Gucci’s founder who was murdered in 1995 by a hitman hired by his former spouse.

Gaga, 35, is seen in a red dress, brown fur coat and large black sunglasses walking through the streets of Italy in the opening of the two-minute teaser.

In a voiceover, she says: “It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive.

“Synonymous with words – style, power – but that name was a curse too.”

The trailer moves between shots of Italian scenery, glamourous homes, fashion runways and nightclubs.

House Of Gucci is Gaga’s first film since her Oscar-nominated turn in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

The trailer also shows Adam Driver, 37, as Reggiani’s husband while Jared Leto, 49, is unrecognisable as former vice president and managing director of Gucci, Paolo Gucci.

While talking about Gaga’s character, Leto tells Driver: “You picked a real firecracker,” to which he responds: “She’s a handful.”

Later in the trailer, Gaga’s character is seen in ski clothing sipping a coffee as she says: “I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person, but I am fair.”

Leto’s character also asks if she can keep a secret and she responds by crossing herself and saying: “Father, son, and House of Gucci.”

The trailer teases the themes of the film with words appearing on the screen throughout, which say: Money, Family, Power, Betrayal, Sex, Loyalty, Scandal, Ambition and Murder.

Al Pacino will also star as Aldo Gucci, the eldest son of the house’s founder, Jeremy Irons will play his brother Rodolfo Gucci and Salma Hayek will portray Pina Auriemma, a friend of Reggiani.

The crime thriller is inspired by the true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci.

In a case that captivated Italy, Maurizio Gucci, at one time the head of the revered fashion house, was shot and killed by a hitman outside his office in 1995.

Reggiani, a socialite and high fashion personality, was convicted of orchestrating the murder. In an attempt to get the verdict overturned, her two daughters argued a brain tumour had affected her behaviour.

She was jailed in 1998 and eventually freed in 2016.

House Of Gucci is due to be released in November.