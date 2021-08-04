Gordon Ramsay and Fox launch new production company

Gordon Ramsay and the Fox television network have launched a new production company.

Studio Ramsay Global will produce and distribute culinary and lifestyle programmes for Fox, according to a statement.

The company is co-owned by Ramsay and Fox and will have offices in London and Los Angeles.

Chef and restaurateur Ramsay has previously worked on MasterChef, MasterChef Junior and Hell’s Kitchen for Fox.

Ramsay said: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity, not just for me, but for the team at Studio Ramsay.

“We’ll be creating food and lifestyle ideas, but also developing an incredible new talent pool of food, drink and industry leaders to create our own culinary talent branch.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new global partnership with Fox.

“After 16 incredible years working together, this takes Studio Ramsay to the next level.”

Gordon Ramsay (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Charlie Collier, chief executive of Fox Entertainment, said: “Gordon Ramsay is the definition of a partner and friend.

“He’s also the genius behind a global brand that represents integrity and excellence in food, lifestyle and so much more.

“Fox Entertainment is honoured to build upon its long-term relationship with Gordon as, together, we introduce Studio Ramsay Global.

“Gordon has been an important part of the Fox experience for years, bringing an energy, entrepreneurial spirit and attitude that fits beautifully at Fox.”