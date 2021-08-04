Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gordon Ramsay and Fox launch new production company

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 5.59pm
Gordon Ramsay (Mark Large/PA)
Gordon Ramsay and the Fox television network have launched a new production company.

Studio Ramsay Global will produce and distribute culinary and lifestyle programmes for Fox, according to a statement.

The company is co-owned by Ramsay and Fox and will have offices in London and Los Angeles.

Chef and restaurateur Ramsay has previously worked on MasterChef, MasterChef Junior and Hell’s Kitchen for Fox.

Ramsay said: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity, not just for me, but for the team at Studio Ramsay.

“We’ll be creating food and lifestyle ideas, but also developing an incredible new talent pool of food, drink and industry leaders to create our own culinary talent branch.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new global partnership with Fox.

“After 16 incredible years working together, this takes Studio Ramsay to the next level.”

Gordon Ramsay (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Charlie Collier, chief executive of Fox Entertainment, said: “Gordon Ramsay is the definition of a partner and friend.

“He’s also the genius behind a global brand that represents integrity and excellence in food, lifestyle and so much more.

“Fox Entertainment is honoured to build upon its long-term relationship with Gordon as, together, we introduce Studio Ramsay Global.

“Gordon has been an important part of the Fox experience for years, bringing an energy, entrepreneurial spirit and attitude that fits beautifully at Fox.”

