Entertainment / Music

Lil Nas X announces release date for debut album Montero

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 7.52am
Lil Nas X has revealed his highly anticipated debut album Montero will arrive next month (Yui Mok/PA)
Lil Nas X has revealed his highly anticipated debut album Montero will arrive next month.

The hip hop star, who has established himself as one of pop music’s most exciting young talents, said making the record had been a form of therapy.

The 22-year-old two-time Grammy-winner, whose real name is Montero Hill, shot to fame in 2019 following the success of global megahit Old Town Road.

He has since followed it up with the singles Montero (Call Me by Your Name) and Industry Baby.

Announcing Montero’s September 17 release date, Lil Nas X said: “creating this album has been therapy for me.

“i’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realised the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

Lil Nas X, who is gay, has emerged as a vocal advocate for LGBT rights and has been praised for proudly exploring his sexuality in his music.

The music video for Industry Baby, which arrived in July, featured the star dancing naked alongside similarly clothes-less backing dancers inside a prison shower block.

In March he attracted criticism from conservatives following the release of the music video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which featured the musician sliding down a pole into hell before giving the devil a lap dance.

He later revealed he hired security following the controversy after he was confronted in the street.

