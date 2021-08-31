Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Texas Chainsaw Massacre film coming to Netflix

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 2.56am
Nell Hudson will star in a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film, which is coming to Netflix (Ian West/PA)
The next Texas Chainsaw Massacre film is coming to Netflix, the streaming giant has said.

The horror movie, directed by David Blue Garcia and featuring English actress Nell Hudson and Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher, is intended as a direct sequel to the 1974 classic original which introduced Leatherface to terrified audiences.

It is set in the present day and is described by Netflix as returning to the franchise’s roots.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is widely considered one of the most influential horror films ever.

Directed by Tobe Hooper from a tiny budget, it featured a group of friends who fall prey to a family of cannibals in rural Texas.

Leatherface, a hulking figure wielding a deadly chainsaw and hiding his face beneath the skin of his victims, was the central villain.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was a huge box office success and spawned a franchise, with the most recent film being 2017’s poorly reviewed Leatherface.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, also starring Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore and Moe Dunford, is set to arrive on Netflix later this year.

