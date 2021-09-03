Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / Music

Lil Nas X shares ‘pregnancy’ reveal while promoting debut album

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 4.38am
Lil Nas X shared a tongue-in-cheek pregnancy photoshoot to promote his debut album (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lil Nas X shared a tongue-in-cheek “pregnancy” photoshoot to promote his debut album.

The Old Town Road rapper, who has attracted controversy for some of his previous stunts, appeared in People magazine cradling a “baby bump” while wearing a crown made of flowers.

The shoot was to promote Montero, Lil Nas X’s first album, which will arrive this month.

Sharing pictures from the People article, the Grammy-winner, 22, said: “SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy MONTERO is due September 17, 2021.”

Following some criticism online, Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, tweeted: “let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby.”

Lil Nas X told People he came up with the pregnancy idea while listening to Megan Thee Stallion’s verse on his new song Dolla Sign Slime.

In March Lil Nas X, who is gay, attracted criticism from conservatives following the release of the music video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which featured the musician sliding down a pole into hell before giving the devil a lap dance.

He later revealed he hired security following the controversy after he was confronted in the street.

This week Lil Nas X was honoured with the first ever suicide prevention advocate of the year title from LGBT suicide prevention organisation The Trevor Project.

