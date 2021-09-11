Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disney’s 2021 films to debut exclusively in cinemas

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 3.23am
The remainder of Disney’s 2021 film releases will debut exclusively in cinemas, the entertainment giant has said (Stock image/PA)
The remainder of Disney’s 2021 film releases will debut exclusively in cinemas, the entertainment giant has said.

Movies including Marvel’s Eternals, Sir Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake will all arrive in theatres for a 45-day window before being made available on digital platforms.

The move hands a boost to the beleaguered cinema industry, which has struggled to entice fans back inside amid fears over the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19.

And it comes on the heels of the success of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings – the first Marvel film to launch exclusively in theatres in more than two years.

The superhero movie has so far grossed more than 166 million dollars (£120 million) worldwide, one of the best pandemic-era performances at the box office.

In August, Disney CEO Bob Chapek described the 45-day cinema exclusive release of Shang-Chi as “an interesting experiment for us” – a comment criticised by Simu Liu, the film’s leading man.

The movie’s success appears to have influenced the studio’s theatrical strategy for the rest of the year.

Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson sued Disney over its release strategy for Black Widow, alleging it cost her earnings from box office receipts (Ian West/PA)

While Eternals, The Last Duel and West Side Story will all have a 45-day window, animated musical Encanto will play in theatres for 30 days upon its release in November, before arriving on the Disney+ streaming service.

Disney had been experimenting with simultaneous theatre and streaming releases for some of its biggest films during the pandemic, notably Marvel’s Black Widow and origins story Cruella.

The Black Widow strategy prompted a lawsuit from star Scarlett Johansson, who alleged the move cost her earnings from decreased box office receipts.

Disney issued a fiery response and the legal action remains ongoing.

