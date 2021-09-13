2021 MTV Video Music Awards: The main winners

Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo were among the stars honoured at the MTV Video Music Awards.
The annual ceremony took place in New York and attracted a star-studded list of performers.
Lil Nas X won the biggest prize, while it was a night to remember for Rodrigo.
Here are the main winners:
Video of the year – Lil Nas X (Montero (Call Me By Your Name))
Artist of the year – Justin Bieber
Best new artist – Olivia Rodrigo
Song of the year – Olivia Rodrigo (Drivers License)
Push performance artist of the year – Olivia Rodrigo
Best pop – Justin Bieber, Giveon, Daniel Caesar (Peaches)
Video for good – Billie Eilish (Your Power)
Best hip hop – Travis Scott featuring M.I.A. and Young Thug (Franchise)
Best collaboration – Doja Cat featuring SZA (Kiss Me More)
Best K pop – BTS (Butter)
Group of the year – BTS
Song of summer – BTS (Butter)
VMA global icon award – Foo Fighters
Best alternative – Machine Gun Kelly featuring Blackbear (My Ex’s Best Friend)
Best R&B – Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (Leave The Door Open)
Best rock – John Mayer (Last Train Home)