Stars of football comedy Ted Lasso score Emmy wins

Feel-good football comedy Ted Lasso scored big at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, with star Jason Sudeikis among the winners.

The biggest night in US TV returned to downtown Los Angeles for a glitzy in-person event, 12 months after last year’s pandemic-hit remote ceremony.

Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ comedy about a folksy American football coach parachuted in to manage a struggling English Premier League club, was recognised for its acclaimed first season.

In one of the night’s least surprising moments, Sudeikis won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.

Sudeikis said Ted Lasso is about family, mentors and teammates, adding he would not be on stage without them.

The 46-year-old also paid tribute to his two children with former partner Olivia Wilde.

His win followed an early double for the show’s British supporting stars.

Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham were among the winners at the Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The first award of the night – outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series – went to a delighted Hannah Waddingham for playing Premier League club owner Rebecca Welton.

The star, 47, was overjoyed upon taking to the stage and tearfully exclaimed, “Jesus Christ on a bike” as she clutched her first-ever Emmy statuette.

She paid tribute to co-star and fellow nominee Juno Temple, saying she wished she could share the prize with her.

Waddingham thanked her parents – who she said she almost lost during filming – before ending with a plea to put more West End performers on stage.

Brett Goldstein won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of cantankerous club captain Roy Kent.

The 41-year-old said starring in the show had been “one of the greatest honours” of his life.

Jean Smart won an Emmy for comedy Hacks (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ted Lasso did not have the comedy categories all to itself, however.

HBO’s Hacks picked up three awards, with veteran star Jean Smart winning outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

The 70-year-old was recognised for playing a revered Las Vegas comedian.

Smart was given a standing ovation while taking to the stage and wiped away tears while paying tribute to her husband, the actor Richard Gilliland, who died in March.

Hacks also won for its writing and directing.

The Crown was another show with multiple wins.

Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies won in the supporting categories.

American actress Anderson, 53, won critical acclaim for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher and picked up the prize for supporting actress in a drama series.

She thanked Morgan and Netflix and dedicated the award to her manager of 20 years, Connie Freiberg.

Menzies, who portrayed the Duke of Edinburgh, won supporting actor in a drama series.

The Crown also won for its writing and directing.

Peter Morgan was recognised for his writing on season four finale War, while the same episode – which featured the imploding marriage of Charles and Diana – bagged Jessica Hobbs a win for directing.

Both Morgan and Hobbs accepted the prizes from London, alongside Anderson.

The supporting stars of Mare Of Easttown – the gritty murder drama set in forgotten, small town America – won the in the limited series category.

Julianne Nicholson was named outstanding supporting actress while Evan Peters won actor. They both thanked co-star Kate Winslet.