Dolly Parton ‘honoured and flattered’ that Lil Nas X covered Jolene

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.21pm
Dolly Parton (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton has said she is “honoured and flattered” that Lil Nas X covered her hit song Jolene in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

The country music star, 75, shared the US rapper’s performance of the classic track on Twitter, saying she already loved him and was “so excited” when she heard the news.

Lil Nas X, 22, recently announced the release of his debut album, Montero, with a typically provocative video of him being wheeled into a hospital, apparently in labour and giving birth to the maiden record.

Parton wrote on Twitter: “I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene.

“I had to find it and listen to it immediately… and it’s really good.

“Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honoured and flattered.

“I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX”

Dressed in a white leather shirt and trousers, Lil Nas X performed a slowed-down acoustic cover of the hit country song on the Live Lounge, accompanied by a live band and backup singers.

The staging and the band’s instruments, including the rapper’s microphone stand, were decorated with bouquets of autumnal coloured wildflowers and butterflies.

The two-time Grammy winner, whose real name is Montero Hill, also performed an acoustic version of his hit single Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

The track caused a stir when released as the music video featured the musician sliding down a pole into hell before giving the devil a lap dance.

However, it went on to win the top prize of video of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month.

Also on the 15-track debut album, titled Montero, are the songs Industry Baby featuring Jack Harlow, Dolla Sign Slime featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Am I Dreaming featuring Miley Cyrus.

