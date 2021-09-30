Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Bodyguard remake to feature ‘young Latina’ in Whitney Houston’s role

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.22pm
The Bodyguard remake will feature a young Latina actress in the role made famous by Whitney Houston, the film’s writer Matthew Lopez has said (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The Bodyguard remake will feature a young Latina actress in the role made famous by Whitney Houston, the film’s writer has said.

Pop superstar Houston starred in the 1992 classic original alongside Kevin Costner.

While the first film featured Houston as an established, globally popular musician, the remake will take a different approach.

Matthew Lopez is writing The Bodyguard remake and has revealed new details of the film (PA)

Matthew Lopez, who this week became the first Latino playwright to win the Tony Award for best play, is penning The Bodyguard and said it will focus on a young Latina actress.

He told Variety: “It’s so much fun. When Warner Bros approached me about the idea, I quickly said I would but I wanted the protagonist to be Latina. They agreed to that.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about what I’d bring to the remake and some people were assuming that there’d be a gay storyline to it.

“Instead of focusing on an established star like the one Whitney Houston played, this is about a young Latina performer who has just become famous.

Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston starred in the original The Bodyguard, a classic film being given the remake treatment (Ian West/PA)

“It’s about how her life has changed because she is an overnight sensation. In the 21st century, that means she’s in immediate need of protection.”

Lopez, who won a Tony for The Inheritance, was born in Florida and is of Puerto Rican descent.

He added: “It was important to me to use this opportunity to get Latin faces up on that screen and to get their stories told in a big way.”

The Bodyguard featured Houston, who died in 2012 aged 48, in her first acting role as a music superstar and Costner as the former secret service agent hired to protect her.

The soundtrack, featuring songs including I Will Always Love You and I Have Nothing, was a massive hit.