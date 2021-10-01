Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Katy Perry thanks Orlando Bloom for ‘handling the insanity of my life’

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 7.15am
Katy Perry thanked partner Orlando Bloom for ‘handling the insanity of my life’ as she was honoured at a ceremony celebrating women in Hollywood (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Katy Perry thanked partner Orlando Bloom for ‘handling the insanity of my life’ as she was honoured at a ceremony celebrating women in Hollywood (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Katy Perry thanked partner Orlando Bloom for “handling the insanity of my life” as she was honoured at a ceremony celebrating women in Hollywood.

The pop singer was one of five stars honoured at Variety’s Power Of Women event, a gala held in Los Angeles and attended by stars including Angelina Jolie, Lorde and Rita Moreno.

Perry was recognised for her work with her Firework Foundation, which uses the arts to help disadvantaged communities.

Variety’s Power of Women: Los Angeles
Katy Perry paid tribute to partner Orlando Bloom as she was honoured at an event in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

She performed her song What Makes A Woman after accepting an honour from high-profile US TV journalist Gayle King.

In her speech, Perry, 36, praised her British fiance Bloom, 44, with whom she shares one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

Perry thanked Bloom for being “an incredible father, an example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy – a future powerful woman”.

She added: “I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one, to never put limits on your dreams, to lead with love, never through fear, and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness.”

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged and have a child together (Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

Perry said that “behind every great woman, there is a great man”, adding Bloom is “a friend and an ally to women all around the world”.

She said: “Thank you for handling the insanity of my life.”

Perry and Lord Of The Rings star Bloom have been dating since 2016 and after a brief separation became engaged in 2019.

The other women honoured at the Variety event were West Side Story star Moreno, 89, poet Amanda Gorman, 23, singer-songwriter Lorde, 24, and TV executive Channing Dungey.

More from The Courier