News UK & World

Daniel Craig to be honoured with Hollywood Walk Of Fame star

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 11.52pm
Daniel Craig will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, it has been announced (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Daniel Craig will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, it has been announced.

The James Bond actor, 53, will be the latest entertainment figure to be immortalised on the Los Angeles tourist attraction.

Craig’s star – the 2,704th – will be dedicated during a ceremony on October 6, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said.

Graham Norton Show – London
Daniel Craig is to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Matt Crossick/PA)

It will be placed at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, a nod to his character’s famous codename and next to the star of one of his predecessors, Sir Roger Moore.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, said: “Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films.

“We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk Of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard!”

Craig is currently on the promotional trail for his 007 swansong No Time To Die, which has earned rave reviews and cemented the actor’s reputation as one of the top-ranking Bonds.

On hand to unveil the star will be Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, as well as Craig’s No Time To Die co-star Rami Malek.

The film, also starring  Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas, has enjoyed a flying start at the box office.

It grossed 22 million dollars (£16.2 million) over its first two days following its release in markets including the UK and Ireland, Germany and  Denmark, producers said.

The film will be released in the US and Canada on October 8.

The first stars on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame were unveiled in 1958.

They cost 50,000 dollars (£37,000), the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said, with the money used to pay for the creation and installation of each star as well as maintenance of the wider attraction.

