News

Netflix and Howard University launch scholarship to honour Chadwick Boseman

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 2.05am
Netflix has teamed up with Chadwick Boseman’s former university to create a 5.4 million dollar (£3.9 million) scholarship in the actor’s honour (Ian West/PA)
Netflix has teamed up with Chadwick Boseman’s former university to create a 5.4 million dollar (£3.9 million) scholarship in the actor’s honour.

Black Panther star Boseman died in August 2020 at the age of 43 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

He was Oscar-nominated for his final film role – Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The streaming giant has teamed up with historically black institution Howard University for the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship.

It will provide students in the College of Fine Arts – which was named after the actor last month – with a four-year scholarship to cover the full cost of tuition, Netflix and the university said.

Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, welcomed the scholarship’s introduction.

She said: “Many exemplary artists are not afforded the opportunity to pursue higher learning, we hope to support as many students as possible by removing the financial barrier to education.

“This endowment represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others, and his desire to support future storytellers.”

Ledward-Boseman, who married her husband shortly before his death, thanked Netflix and the university, adding: “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and amazed at the love and dedication shown by so many continuing to honour my husband’s work. I know he’d be proud.”

Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer, said: “While he was taken from us too soon, his spirit is with us always in his work and the good that he has inspired.

“He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career. Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same.”

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Chadwick Boseman was a beloved actor best-known for appearing in Marvel superhero film Black Panther (Ian West/PA)

Howard University said scholarship recipients will have to “exemplify Boseman’s values” and show “a drive for excellence… leadership… respect… empathy…. and passion”.

Four students were part of the inaugural class of awardees and are studying musical theatre, acting, theatre arts administration and dance.

Boseman graduated from Howard University in Washington DC in 2000 with a degree in directing.

The university’s notable graduates include vice president Kamala Harris, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Toni Morrison and Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P Henson.

