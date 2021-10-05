Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

First teaser for Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon released

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 11.51am
Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith in House Of The Dragon (HBO)
HBO Max has unveiled the first footage of Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon.

The teaser, which was unveiled as the US streaming service announced plans to expand in Europe, gives a glimpse at The Crown star Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne.

The footage also shows actress Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King.

The series, which will launch on the service in 2022, chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The teaser said the show is set 200 years before the fall of the throne, when a dynasty reigned.

Smith’s voice can be heard saying: “God. Kings. Fire. Blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.”

The clip, which also gives a brief look at a jousting tournament and a sword fight, shows Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child who is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider, and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, a famed nautical adventurer who has built his house into a powerful and wealthy seat.

The show will also star Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

One of the descendants of the dynasty, Daenerys Targaryen, was a major character in the main series of Game Of Thrones and was played by Emilia Clarke.

House Of The Dragon is based on author George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood and he serves as co-creator and executive producer on the series.

HBO Max has not yet announced plans for expansion to the UK. Game Of Thrones aired on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now in the UK.

