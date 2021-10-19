Angelina Jolie joined by children for Eternals premiere in LA

An error occurred. Please try again.

Angelina Jolie was joined by five of her children at the premiere for upcoming Marvel superhero movie Eternals.

The actress, 46, plays Thena in the sci-fi saga, which features immortal aliens who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years waiting for the right moment to jump into action.

(l to r) Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt arrive at the premiere of Eternals (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Jolie, who also sported a gold lip and chin cuff, was pictured at the Los Angeles premiere with children Maddox, 20, twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16.

Angelina Jolie arrives at the premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Zahara was pictured wearing what appears to be the silver gown Jolie wore to the 2014 Oscars, which the Mr and Mrs Smith actress attended with partner Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arriving at the 86th Academy Awards in 2014 (Ian West/PA)

The Hollywood stars were a couple for more than a decade and had married two years before filing for divorce in 2016.

Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Cast member Gemma Chan arrives at the premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

As well as Jolie, Eternals also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.

Richard Madden at the premiere of Eternals (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Harington and Madden rose to fame as part of House Stark in gritty series Game Of Thrones, based on the books by George RR Martin.

Kit Harington arrives at the premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Singer Rita Ora and director and actor Taika Waititi were also among the guests at the event.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

The film follows the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame when an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals out of hiding to reunite against the Deviants.

Lia McHugh (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Eternals is due for release in UK cinemas in November.