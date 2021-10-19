Angelina Jolie joined by children for Eternals premiere in LA

Angelina Jolie was joined by five of her children at the premiere for upcoming Marvel superhero movie Eternals.
The actress, 46, plays Thena in the sci-fi saga, which features immortal aliens who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years waiting for the right moment to jump into action.
Jolie, who also sported a gold lip and chin cuff, was pictured at the Los Angeles premiere with children Maddox, 20, twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16.
Zahara was pictured wearing what appears to be the silver gown Jolie wore to the 2014 Oscars, which the Mr and Mrs Smith actress attended with partner Brad Pitt.
The Hollywood stars were a couple for more than a decade and had married two years before filing for divorce in 2016.
Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
As well as Jolie, Eternals also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.
Harington and Madden rose to fame as part of House Stark in gritty series Game Of Thrones, based on the books by George RR Martin.
Singer Rita Ora and director and actor Taika Waititi were also among the guests at the event.
The film follows the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame when an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals out of hiding to reunite against the Deviants.
Eternals is due for release in UK cinemas in November.