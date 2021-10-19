Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angelina Jolie joined by children for Eternals premiere in LA

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 8.14am
(l to r) Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
(l to r) Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Angelina Jolie was joined by five of her children at the premiere for upcoming Marvel superhero movie Eternals.

The actress, 46, plays Thena in the sci-fi saga, which features immortal aliens who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years waiting for the right moment to jump into action.

(l to r) Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt arrive at the premiere of Eternals (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Jolie, who also sported a gold lip and chin cuff, was pictured at the Los Angeles premiere with children Maddox, 20, twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16.

Angelina Jolie arrives at the premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Zahara was pictured wearing what appears to be the silver gown Jolie wore to the 2014 Oscars, which the Mr and Mrs Smith actress attended with partner Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arriving at the 86th Academy Awards in 2014 (Ian West/PA)

The Hollywood stars were a couple for more than a decade and had married two years before filing for divorce in 2016.

Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Cast member Gemma Chan arrives at the premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

As well as Jolie, Eternals also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.

Richard Madden at the premiere of Eternals (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Harington and Madden rose to fame as part of House Stark in gritty series Game Of Thrones, based on the books by George RR Martin.

Kit Harington arrives at the premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Singer Rita Ora and director and actor Taika Waititi were also among the guests at the event.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

The film follows the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame when an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals out of hiding to reunite against the Deviants.

Lia McHugh (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Eternals is due for release in UK cinemas in November.

