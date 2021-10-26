Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Brandon Lee’s ex-fiancee addresses fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin film set

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 5.19pm
The set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe (Jae C. Hong/AP)
The set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe (Jae C. Hong/AP)

The ex-fiancee of late actor Brandon Lee has said the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin film Rust was an “avoidable tragedy” and encouraged filmmakers to consider alternatives to real guns.

Lee, 28, the son of martial arts superstar Bruce Lee, was killed in 1993 after he was shot on the set of the film The Crow.

The gun was supposed to have fired a blank, but a post-mortem examination found a .44-calibre bullet lodged near his spine.

The tragedy has been revisited in recent days after Baldwin fatally shot the cinematographer with a prop gun on the New Mexico set of Western film Rust on Thursday.

Production on the movie has been paused while police investigate the incident.

According to court documents, an assistant director unwittingly handed Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the shooting.

Prop Firearm Movie Set
Alec Baldwin (John Minchillo/AP)

Rust director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident, but is recovering after leaving hospital.

Eliza Hutton, who was Lee’s fiancee, told US magazine People: “Twenty eight years ago, I was shattered by the shock and grief of losing the love of my life, Brandon Lee, so senselessly.

“My heart aches again now for Halyna Hutchins’ husband and son, and for all those left in the wake of this avoidable tragedy.

“I urge those in positions to make change to consider alternatives to real guns on sets.”

Hutton and Lee were due to get married just weeks after he was killed.

Lee’s sister Shannon has also addressed the tragedy, writing on Twitter: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust.

“No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier