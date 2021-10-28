Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Oscar-winner Regina King receives another of Hollywood’s highest honours

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 9.35pm Updated: October 29 2021, 12.19am
Oscar-winning actress Regina King said placing her hand and footprints outside Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre was one of the highlights of a glittering career (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Oscar-winning actress Regina King said placing her hand and footprints outside Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre was one of the highlights of a glittering career (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Oscar-winning actress Regina King said placing her hand and footprints outside Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre was one of the highlights of a glittering career.

The star of films including If Beale Street Could Talk and The Harder They Fall joined some of the industry’s most illustrious names in receiving one of Tinseltown’s oldest honours.

King, 50, was born in Los Angeles and wrote “no place like home” in the cement alongside her hand and footprints in a tradition dating back to 1927.

Regina King Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Regina King placed her hand and footprints in cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Speaking shortly after becoming a permanent fixture in the TCL Chinese Theatre forecourt alongside the likes of Doris Day, Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, King said the moment ranked alongside the peaks of her career.

She told the PA news agency: “This is pretty high up there because for me I’m from LA, this is the place where I was born and I’ve known this venue, this space, this ground from just a little girl coming to the movie theatre, to going to premieres here.

“Now I am a part of this space, like really part of this space. So it’s pretty high up there.”

King, whose latest film is the Netflix Western The Harder They Fall, began her career in the 1980s with a starring role in sitcom 227.

She has since become one of Hollywood’s most accomplished stars, with movies including Boyz n The Hood and Jerry Maguire, for which she won a best supporting actress Oscar.

During her handprint ceremony, King was introduced to the stage by filmmaker and fellow Angelino Ava DuVernay.

Holding back tears, she said: “I love my city. This means so much. I’m going to put a little quote in there ‘no place like home’. And a lot of people are going to see this and they’re going to think it comes from The Wizard Of Oz but it comes from my beginning in 227 where the theme started off ‘no place like home’. Because this is home.

Regina King Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Regina King joined some of Hollywood’s biggest names in placing her hands and feet in cement (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“And I’m going to be home forever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever. And there’s nothing anyone can do about it but smile and take a picture with it. ”

King also said the honour coinciding with the release of The Harder They Fall was fitting as the film encapsulates much of what has made her career.

She said: “It’s revolutionary but still attentive. It’s familiar, but it’s new. It was a lot of hard work coming from no place but love. And I don’t know if it wraps my career up, my life up, but I think it definitely mirrors it in a lot of ways.”

The Harder They Fall will stream on Netflix from November 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]