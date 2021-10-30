Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kris Jenner reveals Travis Barker asked permission to marry Kourtney Kardashian

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 2.09am
Kris Jenner has revealed rock star Travis Barker spoke to her before he asked her daughter Kourtney Kardashian to marry him (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/PA)
Kris Jenner has revealed rock star Travis Barker sought her permission before asking her daughter Kourtney Kardashian to marry him.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, popped the question to the reality TV star, 42, earlier this month after less than a year of dating.

He got down on one knee for an elaborate proposal at a beach in Montecito, California, near to Santa Barbara.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, family matriarch Jenner, 65, said Barker arranged the proposal “all on his own” but came to her first to ask permission to marry her daughter.

“He’s a sweetheart,” she said of her future son-in-law. “And they’re so happy, they can’t wait.”

Barker and Kardashian have become known for their very public displays of affection, both on social media and captured by the paparazzi.

Jenner said: “Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are. They’re the cutest couple.

“They’re so in love and they let us know they’re so in love – constantly.”

Kris Jenner on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have become known for their very public displays of affection (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/PA)

Host Ellen DeGeneres, who is preparing for the end of her long-running chat show, jokingly asked Jenner what it is like to be close to the couple, who are “making out and practically having sex”.

Jenner said: “You feel like they’re the only two people in the room and we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves. I’m looking for a closet to hide in, somewhere to go.

“But they’re in that stage and it’s really, really special and I’m so excited.”

It will be Kardashian’s first marriage. She has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. It will be Barker’s third marriage.

