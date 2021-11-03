Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alec Baldwin shares post defending conditions on set of Rust

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 1.18am
Alec Baldwin has shared a social media post from a crew member of Rust dismissing concerns about safety on the set of the film (Ian West/PA)
Alec Baldwin has shared a social media post from a crew member of Rust dismissing concerns about safety on the set of the film.

The Hollywood actor, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a gun he was holding went off during filming in New Mexico last month.

A police investigation is under way into the shooting, which also left Rust director Joel Souza injured.

Prop Firearm Movie Set
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed on the set of Western movie Rust (Andres Leighton/AP)

Authorities in Santa Fe are probing how a suspected live round came to be in the firearm, which had been declared safe by an assistant director, according to court documents.

Following the shooting, reports emerged of concerns about safety on the set and the Santa Fe county sheriff said there had been “some complacency” in how weapons were handled.

However, costume designer Terese Magpale Davis, who said she worked on the film, wrote on social media “the story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bullshit”.

The post, shared by Baldwin on Instagram along with the caption “read this”, defended conditions on set following complaints from crew members.

Prop Firearm Movie Set Liability
Alec Baldwin said he was devastated by the death of Hutchins, who he described as a friend (Seth Wenig/AP)

“These producers who supposedly don’t care about their crew have worked tirelessly alongside us,” the post said.

Baldwin is a producer on Rust as well as being the star.

Davis defended the film’s weapons expert, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who handed the gun to assistant director David Halls before he gave it to Baldwin.

She said: “The armorer had apprenticed to a well known armorer and had been in the same position on the same type of movie a few months before.”

Addressing reports of misfires on the set before the fatal incident, Davis said they were “accidental discharges, which are more common than you think”.

Davis said the crew sometimes had multiple safety meetings per day, and defended Halls while calling for greater awareness of guns on set.

Prop Firearm Shooting Assistant Director
Production on Rust has been halted indefinitely while police investigate a fatal on-set shooting (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

“This is about gun safety,” she wrote. “Something we could all stand to learn a little more about so that we know if we’re seeing something a bit off.

“I know that’s not as much fun to jump on as vilifying producers. Personal responsibility is the last thing anyone wants to focus on in a tragedy.”

Baldwin spoke publicly about the shooting over the weekend and paid tribute to rising star cinematographer Hutchins, 42.

“She was my friend,” Baldwin told photographers in Vermont.

“We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

Baldwin, whose film roles include The Hunt for Red October and Glengarry Glen Ross, called the shooting a “one-in-a-trillion event”.

Production on Rust has been halted indefintiely while authorities investigate the shooting.

Prosecutors said it is too early to tell if criminal charges will be brought in the case.

