Britney Spears’s ex-business manager denies bugging singer’s bedroom

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 4.00am
The former business manager of Britney Spears has denied secretly recording the pop superstar’s conversations or controlling her medical treatment, court records show.

Lou Taylor, CEO of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, is opposing a motion from the star’s lawyer for a full accounting of her 11-year involvement with the conservatorship.

The business executive argued in a court filing her company submitted regular accounting without any objection from the star.

Britney Spears conservatorship hearing
Britney Spears could soon be freed from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and career since 2008 (Tony DiMaio/PA)

Mathew Rosengart, Spears’s lawyer, alleged the singer was taken advantage of and those hired to protect her money failed.

It is also alleged Spears was spied on, private conversations were bugged in her bedroom and medical treatments controlled.

Tri Star denied anyone at the company behaved improperly.

The filing states: “No one at Tri Star has ever had any control over Ms Spears’ medical treatment.

“No one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms Spears’ electronic communications.

“No one at Tri Star has ever had authority to approve security protocols. No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms Spears’ bedroom.

“No one at Tri Star has ever received any compensation related to Ms Spears or her Estate that is not accurately reflected in the accountings filed or to be filed in this case.”

The filing did not address claims Spears, 39, was told she could not go on holiday and was given limits on her spending.

Tri Star’s lawyers argue the company was not involved in the formation of the conservatorship in 2008 and only began working with the singer for her Circus tour in 2009.

Virus Outbreak Courts
Britney Spears’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart has taken an aggressive approach to ending the singer’s conservatorship (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Tri Star said when it left the conservatorship in 2020 it ensured an orderly transition by sharing a complete set of records.

Mr Rosengart, who became Spears’s lawyer in July, has taken an aggressive approach to ending the complex legal arrangement controlling the star’s life and career.

Spears’s father, Jamie, was suspended from his role overseeing her money in September and is calling for the conservatorship’s immediate termination.

Mr Rosengart alleges Jamie, 69, wants to avoid proper scrutiny over his involvement in his daughter’s life.

A hearing in the conservatorship is set for November 12, when a Los Angeles judge could terminate the arrangement.

