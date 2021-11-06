Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Kristin Chenoweth congratulates Ariana Grande on casting in Wicked movie

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 9.46am
Kristin Chenoweth (Ian West/PA)
Kristin Chenoweth (Ian West/PA)

Kristin Chenoweth has congratulated pop star Ariana Grande on her casting in the big screen adaptation of musical Wicked.

The Glee star originated the role of Glinda the Good Witch on Broadway, and Grande will take on the role in the upcoming film, which will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M Chu and will star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York
Ariana Grande will star in the new film (Ian West/PA)

Chenoweth shared a tweet posted by Grande in 2011, in which she said Glinda was her dream role, as well as a black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Grande as a child after a performance of Wicked.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’m not sure if I’ve ever been this proud.

“From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande!

“The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side. I love you!!”

Eternals – UK Gala Screening
Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba (Yui Mok/PA)

Frozen star Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba on Broadway has also shared her good wishes, writing on Twitter: “Congrats to two amazing women.

“May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us.

“So much love.”

Chu previously shared screenshots of from his video calls with Grande and Erivo when he told them they had the roles.

He wrote: “These two witches!! The emotional moment I got to tell @cynthiaerivo and @arianagrande that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the @WickedMovie for @unistudios.

“Wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!”

Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Menzel, Chenoweth and Joel Grey as the original cast members playing Elphaba, Glinda and the Wizard, respectively.

The show tells the backstory of The Wizard Of Oz and what happened before Dorothy arrived in the enchanted world.

It launched in the West End in 2006 and is playing at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.

