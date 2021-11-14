Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Blake Lively to make directorial debut with new Taylor Swift music video

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 4.46pm
(Isabel Infantes/PA)
(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Taylor Swift has announced Blake Lively will make her directorial debut with the forthcoming music video for the singer’s new track.

The pop superstar’s new song, I Bet You Think About Me – featuring country singer Chris Stapleton, was released on November 12 along with her re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version).

It is among one of the songs on the new 30-track edition of the album, which was written during the Red sessions in 2012, but was never released.

The multi-award winning artist, 31, announced that she recruited Lively to help bring the song to life in the music video, which will be released on November 15.

Swift posted a video to Twitter which showed a white tiered cake with two gashes on its side, and then a hand grabs a large chunk out of it.

The credits then say the video was co-written by Swift and Lively, who also directed the piece.

The singer captioned the video: “SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

The pop superstar attached a link to a YouTube page which has a countdown clock till the music video is released at 3pm GMT.

A Simple Favour Premiere – London
Blake Lively (Ian West/PA)

This comes after Red (Taylor’s Version) has had great success since its release, with Spotify announcing the album had broken two records on November 12.

The re-recorded album broke the record for the most streamed album in a day by a female and Swift also broke the record for the most streamed female in a day in the music streaming service’s history.

The singer also produced a new 10-minute version of the popular 2012 hit All Too Well with the new album.

On November 13, she released a short film for the track which starred Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf actor Dylan O’Brien.

Swift continued her successful weekend by appearing on US sketch show Saturday Night Live on the same day, where she performed a full 10-minute rendition of All Too Well.

Swift embarked on the re-recording of her first six albums after the master recordings were acquired by talent manager Scooter Braun when he bought her former label, much to her fury.

The singer has now embarked on creating new versions of the songs so she can regain ownership of the music.

