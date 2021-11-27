Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

George Clooney – I was waiting for my switch to turn off after motorbike crash

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 9.33pm
George Clooney (Jonathan Brady/PA)
George Clooney (Jonathan Brady/PA)

George Clooney has said he was “waiting for my switch to turn off” after he was in a motorcycle crash that could have killed him.

The actor was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Sardinia in 2018, while he was on the Italian island filming Catch 22, a TV adaptation of Joseph Heller’s book of the same name.

The crash happened when a Mercedes turned in front of him and Clooney was thrown from the bike, slamming into the windscreen.

George Clooney and his wife Amal
George Clooney and his wife Amal (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The driver called Italian carabinieri, who sent the municipal police, an ambulance and the fire department, and while he was on the ground he realised a crowd was gathering and people were filming him on their phones.

He told the Sunday Times: “I was waiting for my switch to turn off. I’m fine now.

“If you’re in the public eye, what you realise when you’re on the ground thinking it’s the last minute of your life is that, for some people, it’s just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page.

“I’m a pretty positive guy, but that told me, clearly, that you really are here just for their entertainment.”

He added: “You want to take every one and shake them.”

Clooney celebrated his 60th birthday in May, when his wife Amal organised a party for close friends.

He said: “Turning 60 is a bummer. But it’s that or dead.”

“I said to Amal, knock on wood, I’m healthy. I still play basketball with the younger gang. I feel good.

“But in 20 years I’m 80 – and 80 is a real number.

“I said the next 20 years are halcyon and we need to celebrate that, we should focus on the work we do being just the stuff we have to, that we feel in our chest.”

More from The Courier