No Time To Die and Dune lead the field as first Oscars shortlists announced

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 11.47pm
Daniel Craig attending the World Premiere of No Time To Die (PA)
No Time To Die and Dune lead the field in the first round of films shortlisted for the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

Both films were shortlisted in four categories after 10 were announced on Tuesday.

Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond was shortlisted for make-up and styling, music (original song), sound and visual effects.

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, starring Timothee Chalamet and Oscar Isaac, was shortlisted for make-up and styling, music (original score), sound, and visual effects.

Dune screening – London
Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic stars Timothee Chalamet and Oscar Isaac (Ian West/PA)

Other categories announced were documentary feature, documentary short subject, international feature film, animated short film, and live action short film.

Several films received were shortlisted in two categories.

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan, was shortlisted for sound and music (original song) for Down To Joy.

Dornan, 39, recently told The Times it was “brutal” that his late father could not have seen the film, which focuses on The Troubles in Northern Ireland, which comes out in January.

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spiderman: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, also picked up two shortlist nominations (Yui Mok/PA)

Spiderman: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, also picked up two shortlist nominations for sound and visual effects.

The web-slinging blockbuster smashed box-office in its December opening weekend making an estimated 600 million dollars worldwide.

It was beaten only by Avengers: Infinity War, which earned 640 million dollars worldwide, and Avengers: Endgame which earned 1.2 billion dollars.

Three more Marvel films were nominated for visual effects; Black Widow, Eternals and Shang Chi: Legend Of The Ten Rings.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Singer Billie Eilish also picked up two shortlist nominations (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Netlfix’s The Power Of The Dog – starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons – was shortlisted for music (original score) and sound.

Singer Billie Eilish also picked up two shortlist nominations for her documentary The World’s A Little Blurry and Bond theme tune No Time To Die, having written and performed the song with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

