Billie Lourd remembers mother Carrie Fisher on fifth anniversary of her death

Billie Lourd has honoured her late mother Carrie Fisher on the fifth anniversary of her death by singing a Fleetwood Mac tune they both “loved to sing”.

Fisher, who found fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died on December 27 2016 at the age of 60, days after falling ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

To mark her death, Lourd shared a clip of herself singing Landslide sat on the edge of the bath with Kaitlyn and Mady Dever.

On Instagram, she said: “It has been 5 years since my Momby died (I don’t like to say lost – it makes it sound like I could find her like I find my car in a parking lot when I don’t remember where I parked it – I always find my car – I can’t find my Mom).

“We loved to sing. We loved Fleetwood Mac. We loved this song.

“It echoed in our living room throughout my childhood, playing slightly too loudly as she scribbled her marvelous manic musings on yellow legal pads.”

Fisher was 19 when she was cast in the role that defined her career, opposite Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford in Star Wars.

On Monday, five years after her death, her daughter Lourd said the lyrics “well I’ve been afraid of changing cause I built my life around you…but time makes you bolder” were relatable in her grief.

The 29-year-old added: “I’m working away from home right now and one night when I was having a particularly grief-y moment this song came on and the lyrics spoke (well actually sang) to me more than they ever had before.

“I didn’t know who to be or what to do after my mom died. I was afraid of changing because I had built my life around her. Then she was gone. And I had to rebuild my life without her.

“And it wasn’t (and still isn’t) easy. But time has made me bolder. I never stop missing her but I have gotten stronger with each passing year.

“And if you’re going through something similar time will make you bolder too. Sorry for this cheesy lyric analysis. But it’s true!!!”