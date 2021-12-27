Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billie Lourd remembers mother Carrie Fisher on fifth anniversary of her death

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 9.12pm
Carrie Fisher died five years ago (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Billie Lourd has honoured her late mother Carrie Fisher on the fifth anniversary of her death by singing a Fleetwood Mac tune they both “loved to sing”.

Fisher, who found fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died on December 27 2016 at the age of 60, days after falling ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

To mark her death, Lourd shared a clip of herself singing Landslide sat on the edge of the bath with Kaitlyn and Mady Dever.

On Instagram, she said: “It has been 5 years since my Momby died (I don’t like to say lost – it makes it sound like I could find her like I find my car in a parking lot when I don’t remember where I parked it – I always find my car – I can’t find my Mom).

“We loved to sing. We loved Fleetwood Mac. We loved this song.

“It echoed in our living room throughout my childhood, playing slightly too loudly as she scribbled her marvelous manic musings on yellow legal pads.”

Fisher was 19 when she was cast in the role that defined her career, opposite Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford in Star Wars.

On Monday, five years after her death, her daughter Lourd said the lyrics “well I’ve been afraid of changing cause I built my life around you…but time makes you bolder” were relatable in her grief.

The 29-year-old added: “I’m working away from home right now and one night when I was having a particularly grief-y moment this song came on and the lyrics spoke (well actually sang) to me more than they ever had before.

“I didn’t know who to be or what to do after my mom died. I was afraid of changing because I had built my life around her. Then she was gone. And I had to rebuild my life without her.

“And it wasn’t (and still isn’t) easy. But time has made me bolder. I never stop missing her but I have gotten stronger with each passing year.

“And if you’re going through something similar time will make you bolder too. Sorry for this cheesy lyric analysis. But it’s true!!!”

