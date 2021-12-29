Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jada Pinkett Smith says she can ‘only laugh’ during alopecia struggles

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 9.26am
Jada Pinkett Smith (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Jada Pinkett Smith (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Jada Pinkett Smith has said she can “only laugh” during her struggles with alopecia, joking that she will decorate her bald patch with rhinestones.

The actress and Red Table Talk host has previously spoken about her experiences with hair loss and said it is what prompted her to shave her head.

Speaking in an Instagram video, the 50-year-old said the latest development will be hard to hide, as she ran a finger over a bald line across the middle of her scalp.

She said: “Now, at this point, I can only laugh. You all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that.

“So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I’d just share it so you are not asking any questions.”

She added that she is going to look on the bright side, continuing: “You know mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there.

“I’m going to make me a little crown. That’s what mama’s going to do.”

She captioned the video: “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something.

“Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

Pinkett Smith, who has children Willow and Jaden with husband Will Smith, has previously said it was her daughter who encouraged her to embrace her new look.

She wrote on Instagram: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.”

