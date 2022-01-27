Lizzo shares snippet of new song with fans and her mother

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lizzo has shared a snippet of her new song in a video in which she showed the music to her mother for the first time.

The Grammy award-winner said her mum had “always made me feel special” in the clip posted to social media.

In it she and her mother lip sync and dance to a few lines of the song while sitting in a car.

FULL SNIPPET 🤫🤫🤫 MORE TO COME pic.twitter.com/b9xpqf6HKd — LIZZOOOOO (@lizzo) January 27, 2022

“I’ve always wanted to make my momma proud,” she wrote.

“Today was her first time hearing my new music.

“She told me she has always been proud of me (even in my rock star sleeping in my car days).

“She always made me feel special. In case nobody told you yet… you’re special.

“Keep going, I’m proud of you”.

On Instagram, she added that she had been “nervous” to post the clip.

“But just know: if the ones you love support you — THATS ALL U NEED,” she wrote.

“It’s been a long journey YALL… but I think it’s about that time.”

The track features the classic powerful vocals of the Good As Hell singer on top of a vibrant beat.

The lyrics read: “In case nobody told you today – you’re special.

“In case nobody made you believe – you’re special. Well, I will always have you to say – You’re special.

“I’m so glad that you’re still with us. Broken but damn you’re still perfect.”

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness commented: “Love this song so much”, while singer SZA also approved.

A preview of the song was also featured in a new advert for computer hardware company Logitech.