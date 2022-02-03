Game of Thrones writers ‘couldn’t win’ when ending show, says actor John Bradley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Game of Thrones writers ‘couldn’t win’ when ending show, says actor John Bradley

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 4.18am
The multi-award-winning HBO show, chronicling the bloody struggle for the Iron Throne, lasted for eight series, but its ending left some viewers disappointed (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Game of Thrones star John Bradley says the writers of the hit show “couldn’t win” when deciding how to end the series.

The actor, who plays bumbling Samwell Tarly, said the show had “almost meant too much” to some fans, meaning they would never be satisfied with the outcome.

The multi-award-winning HBO show, chronicling the bloody struggle for the Iron Throne, lasted for eight series, but its ending left some viewers disappointed.

“It was highly unlikely that we were ever going to please everybody,” Bradley told Variety.

“Chances are we were going to please a fraction of people.

“There are so many different permutations to it… and if we’d have gone with any one of these then everyone would have been unhappy about that one.

“We almost couldn’t win. It almost meant too much to people for them to really ever be satisfied.

Kit Harington attending the Olivier Awards 2017
Kit Harington (Chris J Ratclife/PA)

Bradley, who appeared alongside Kit Harington’s Jon Snow for most of the series, said he hoped fans would be able to “re-evaluate” Game Of Thrones once “wounds have healed a little bit”.

“(The writers) did get a lot of criticism for it and people were putting their ability… into dispute.

“You feel like saying ‘they were still in charge (when) you loved it… and when you thought it was the best thing you’d ever seen’.

“All the way along and all the bits you remember, none of them would have happened if they hadn’t been in control. So maybe they’re due a bit of a break.”

It comes ahead of the opening of the only officially-licensed Game of Thrones Studio Tour attraction in Northern Ireland.

The £40 million venue in Co Down has been described by Stormont Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons, as “game-changing” for the region.

The series was mostly filmed on location and in studios across the area and has brought visitors from across the world even years after the finale aired in 2019.

A HBO spin-off series, House Of The Dragon, starring Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans has also begun production.

The series, based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood and set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

