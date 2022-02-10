Ashley Graham shares first photo of her twin boys and reveals their names

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ashley Graham shares first photo of her twin boys and reveals their names

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 7.34pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Ashley Graham has shared the first photo of her newborn twin boys since announcing their arrival last month.

The 34-year-old model and body-positive activist posted an intimate image to Instagram of her cradling one baby and breastfeeding another while curled up on a sofa.

She also revealed that she has named her twin boys Malachi and Roman.

Graham captioned the Instagram post: “Malachi & Roman. My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things.

“This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it.

“Still can’t believe I have 3 children. Can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon.”

The model already shares a son Issac, who she welcomed in January 2021, with her filmmaker and producer husband Justin Ervin.

Ervin commented a supportive message to his wife on the post, saying: “More proud of you than words can express.”

He also shared the same image to his Instagram across six individual posts and wrote: “I can’t express how to describe what I witness day-to-day as @ashleygraham takes every moment of every second to take care of our new little boys.

“‘Impressive’ is too small. ‘Amazing’ is closer. ‘Mother’ is perfect. I love you.”

Friends and famous faces also offered their congratulations including fellow model Emily Ratajkowski who commented a crown emoji while singer Meghan Trainor wrote: “Love this pic so much. Love u. Congratulations queen!”

Actress Shay Mitchell also added: “I can’t love this photo enough!!!”

Graham has regularly documented her pregnancy on social media and announced on January 7 that she had given birth at home to “happy and healthy” twin boys.

She also joked that her twin sons had enjoyed an “extended stay” as they had been due a few days prior.

In September 2021, she shared a video which captured the couple’s initial reaction when they discovered they were having twins.

During an ultrasound, Graham laughed when she found out she was going to have three sons, and Ervin said “you’re joking me” and “you’re kidding me” in disbelief.

Instagram followers who also found out they were having twins shared that they felt the same way as the couple, and congratulated them on their news.

