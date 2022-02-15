Netflix teases new thriller starring Lily Collins, Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Netflix teases new thriller starring Lily Collins, Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 6.46pm
Lily Collins (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Lily Collins (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Lily Collins, Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons can be seen caught up in a home robbery gone wrong in a new trailer for their upcoming movie Windfall.

Breaking Bad actor Plemons plays a tech billionaire who arrives at his holiday home with his wife, played by Collins, for a last-minute getaway but things go sideways when they discover it is being robbed by Segel’s character.

The psychological thriller, which is directed by Collin’s husband Charlie McDowell, will be available on Netflix from March 18.

The two-minute teaser trailer sees the couple arrive at the holiday villa only to be taken hostage shortly after by Segel’s character, while Plemons voiceover says: “This guy breaks into my house and I’ve had to hold his hand and help him rob us.”

Segel requests 150,000 dollars to release the pair to which Plemons responds “You think that’s enough?”, and Collins adds: “Yeah I think you’re probably going to want more than that.”

The quick-paced video cuts between clips of the idyllic home and its surrounding grounds to tense negotiations between the trio.

Plemons admits to Segel: “I owe you something”, to which the robber responds: “You owe a debt to a hell of a lot more people than just me.”

Sex Tape photocall – London
Jason Segel will gets caught up with a wealthy couple after trying to break into their vacation home (Nick Ansell/PA)

Drama builds and at one stage Segel’s character holds a gun to Plemons’ head and later a gunshot can be heard.

The trailer concludes with Collins’ character telling someone, “You’re not a killer. What you think you have to do next… please don’t cross that line.”

Emily In Paris star Collins married film director and writer McDowell in September 2021.

The couple announced their engagement 12 months prior after reportedly dating for a year.

Windfall will be available on Netflix from March 18.

