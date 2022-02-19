Foo Fighter Dave Grohl misses cooking show appearance due to Storm Eunice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Foo Fighter Dave Grohl misses cooking show appearance due to Storm Eunice

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 11.04am
Foo Fighter Dave Grohl was caught up in flight disruption caused by Storm Eunice (Yui Mok/PA)
Foo Fighter Dave Grohl was caught up in flight disruption caused by Storm Eunice (Yui Mok/PA)

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl cancelled his appearance on Saturday Kitchen Live after getting stuck in Hollywood following Storm Eunice.

The rocker was planning to travel from America to appear as a guest on the BBC Two cooking show but was forced to cancel.

Bastille lead singer Dan Smith stepped in at the last minute to “save the day”, show host Matt Tebbutt said.

Tebbutt said: “Our special guest was supposed to be the legendary Dave Grohl. Unfortunately, thanks to Storm Eunice, Dave is stuck in LA.

“Thankfully at the last minute, and I really mean the last minute, the lead singer of the brilliant Brit Award-winning band Bastille has come to save the day, and I could not be happier that he is here. I’m relieved.”

Hundreds of flights to and from the UK were cancelled on Friday as planes struggled to land at airports due to high winds.

Many were diverted or required several attempts before touching down as Storm Eunice battered the country.

